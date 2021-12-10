Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Rising hockey star Brady Cleveland pushes to continue father’s legacy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -For two years, Brady Cleveland wowed at Wausau West.

So much so that after his sophomore year, he was offered a contract to play for Team USA’s U-17 team.

“It’s a lot different,” Cleveland says of the experience. “I mean you go from last year playing high school hockey and then you come here and you’re playing with the best players from all around the country.

“So I mean it’s a lot faster, it’s a lot more skilled.”

The competition isn’t the only new challenge this venture comes with. At 16, Brady had to move away from home to Plymouth, Michigan, where the team is based.

“It’s been challenging,” says Cleveland. “I mean, it’s a lot different. You know your parents aren’t around to hold your hand and do everything for you, so you really have to grow up quick I think.”

That reality became all too harsh in September. Less than a month after Brady moved away, his father Shawn unexpectedly passed away at 52.

“Obviously it’s been hard for me just dealing with all this stuff,” says Cleveland. “But at the end of the day, it’s what he would want me to do, and you know I’ve just put my effort into everything.

“Every time I step on the ice, I give it all for him.”

For now when he steps on the ice, it’s for his country.

“This is the right place to be to develop your game,” says Cleveland of Team USA.

In less than two years, he’ll lace up skates for the dream school of any athlete that grows up in this state, and call himself a Wisconsin Badger.

“Obviously just growing up you watch the Badgers, you’re from the state. It seems like everybody’s goal is to play with the Badgers,” Cleveland says. “Just being able to make that commitment, and really I’ve been striving for that, so it means a lot.

“And just being closer to my family and all since I had to move away early, it means a lot to me.”

Whether it’s with the Stars and Stripes or the Cardinal and white, Brady now has an extra set of wings every time he’s flying around the ice, and he’ll keep pushing to make his family namesake proud from above.

“I think he’s just put the impression on me that I’ve just got to go out there and give it my all,” says Cleveland of his late father. “He was a great guy, he worked every single day, he worked hard for me and my brother.

“So, I think for me to continue on his legacy and just work hard every day for my family and hopefully make it for them, it’s a lot, it’s awesome.”

