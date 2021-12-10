Advertisement

Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Rising hockey star Brady Cleveland pushes to continue father’s legacy

Team USA U-17 player and Wisconsin commit Brady Cleveland and his late father Shawn on a visit...
Team USA U-17 player and Wisconsin commit Brady Cleveland and his late father Shawn on a visit to the UW-Madison campus.(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -For two years, Brady Cleveland wowed at Wausau West.

So much so that after his sophomore year, he was offered a contract to play for Team USA’s U-17 team.

“It’s a lot different,” Cleveland says of the experience. “I mean you go from last year playing high school hockey and then you come here and you’re playing with the best players from all around the country.

“So I mean it’s a lot faster, it’s a lot more skilled.”

The competition isn’t the only new challenge this venture comes with. At 16, Brady had to move away from home to Plymouth, Michigan, where the team is based.

“It’s been challenging,” says Cleveland. “I mean, it’s a lot different. You know your parents aren’t around to hold your hand and do everything for you, so you really have to grow up quick I think.”

That reality became all too harsh in September. Less than a month after Brady moved away, his father Shawn unexpectedly passed away at 52.

“Obviously it’s been hard for me just dealing with all this stuff,” says Cleveland. “But at the end of the day, it’s what he would want me to do, and you know I’ve just put my effort into everything.

“Every time I step on the ice, I give it all for him.”

For now when he steps on the ice, it’s for his country.

“This is the right place to be to develop your game,” says Cleveland of Team USA.

In less than two years, he’ll lace up skates for the dream school of any athlete that grows up in this state, and call himself a Wisconsin Badger.

“Obviously just growing up you watch the Badgers, you’re from the state. It seems like everybody’s goal is to play with the Badgers,” Cleveland says. “Just being able to make that commitment, and really I’ve been striving for that, so it means a lot.

“And just being closer to my family and all since I had to move away early, it means a lot to me.”

Whether it’s with the Stars and Stripes or the Cardinal and white, Brady now has an extra set of wings every time he’s flying around the ice, and he’ll keep pushing to make his family namesake proud from above.

“I think he’s just put the impression on me that I’ve just got to go out there and give it my all,” says Cleveland of his late father. “He was a great guy, he worked every single day, he worked hard for me and my brother.

“So, I think for me to continue on his legacy and just work hard every day for my family and hopefully make it for them, it’s a lot, it’s awesome.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 in custody after making homicidal statements, residential road reopens (Dec. 9, 2021)
1 in custody after making homicidal statements, residential road reopens
A First Alert Weather Day for Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: A major winter storm impacts the region Friday into Saturday morning
Police said Ter Kay, 25, Bo Gay Htoo, 26, and Hsar Lay, 37 are in the Portage County Jail. All...
3 arrested in Stevens Point for thefts of catalytic converters
D.C. Everest athletics manager Matt Rhyner
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Matt Rhyner, D.C. Everest athletic’s super fan
Snow emergency
Communities declare snow emergencies due to upcoming snowstorm

Latest News

Twin officers working together to keep Wausau community safe
Twin officers working together to keep Wausau community safe
Historic steamer vehicle back home at the Wausau Fire Department
Historic steamer vehicle back home at the Wausau Fire Department
The John Lamont Steamer sits in the truck bay at Wausau Fire Station 1
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Lamont Steamer returns to Wausau Fire Station 1
Major Manufacturing Metropolis 12/8/2021
Rothschild a major manufacturing metropolis home to over 30 facilities