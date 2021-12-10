Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Red Eye Brewing Company keeps ingredients local

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Red Eye Brewing Company in Wausau is a gastropub that prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients in its food. Everything from produce to meat and even their maple root beer come from Wisconsin-owned businesses, most from less than 40 miles away.

“Having a community connection between the restaurants, the farmers and the diners has really helped the business and also just, I think, helped the community,” said executive chef Nate Bychinski.

Bychinski was born and raised in the Wausau area, but honed his appreciation for supporting local businesses while living in Colorado for 10 years. When he moved back, he brought that commitment with him. He says there are many benefits of this farm-to-table approach.

“You know not only is that the freshest of ingredients but also helping as far as the emissions that vehicles might have on the environment,” Bychinski said.

He said the changing of the seasons means local farms offer different produce which keeps the menu fresh and vibrant for the cooks and guests alike.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.