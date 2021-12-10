Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating Port Edwards teacher

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department has completed its investigation into a teacher from the Port Edwards School District.

The investigation began on Nov. 30. Wood County Chief Deputy Quentin Ellis said findings will be forwarded to the District Attorney Friday or next week. The nature of the investigation was not released.

Ellis said their assistance was requested by the Port Edwards Police Department. Ellis said the teacher is not in custody and was not arrested.

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to the Port Edwards Superintendent for further information. This story will be updated when more information is released.

