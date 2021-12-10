Wausau West, D.C. Everest advance to Marathon Cup final

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) -The 14-time defending Marathon Cup champions kicked off the 2021 tournament with a thriller. Wausau West moves on to the final courtesy of a Cade Gruber goal with four seconds remaining that gives them a 5-4 win over Mosinee.

In the semifinal game, tournament host D.C. Everest took care of business against East/Merrill United, defeating them 7-1.

West and Everest will play in the championship game at Greenheck Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.