Wausau West, D.C. Everest advance to Marathon Cup final

By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) -The 14-time defending Marathon Cup champions kicked off the 2021 tournament with a thriller. Wausau West moves on to the final courtesy of a Cade Gruber goal with four seconds remaining that gives them a 5-4 win over Mosinee.

In the semifinal game, tournament host D.C. Everest took care of business against East/Merrill United, defeating them 7-1.

West and Everest will play in the championship game at Greenheck Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

