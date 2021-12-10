Advertisement

U.S. Cellular donates 700 meals to The Neighbor’s Place

$5,000 worth of turkey and ham will feed people experiencing hunger
U.S. Cellular donates $5,000 worth of meat
U.S. Cellular donates $5,000 worth of meat(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Cellular and The Neighbor’s Place partnered up to give 700 meals to people in need this holiday season.

A truck loaded up with pounds of turkey and ham pulled up to The Neighbor’s Place on Thursday. The donation is essential in helping families in need.

“We’re super excited. They purchased 5,000 worth of turkey and ham,” Donna Ambrose, executive director of The Neighbors Place, “which are incredibly valuable to us and much in need right now, so it couldn’t have come at a better time.”

The number of mouths the non-profit organization feeds continues to rise.

“It is so important because number one, the numbers of people we are feeding is not going down,” said Ambrose.

She said the people The Neighbor’s Place serves are the most vulnerable.

“Even so, the people serve are the most vulnerable and it takes longer for them to get back on their feet.”

She also says inflation is making it harder for people to keep up.

“Secondly, you know, inflation. The cost of inflation has made groceries really challenging for a lot of households.”

Without the donation, the pantry would have to provide for itself.

“We’re thrilled because otherwise, this is 5,000, very significant gift because that would be us buying that food ourselves,” said Ambrose.

U.S. Cellular was happy to help out.

“With the donation, it’s going to feed 700 box lunches and we’re just so excited to be a part of this local community,” said Dan Allind, U.S. Cellular retail area sale manager.

If you would like to help The Neighbor’s Place, they are accepting non-perishable items and online donations.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 in custody after making homicidal statements, residential road reopens (Dec. 9, 2021)
1 in custody after making homicidal statements, residential road reopens
A First Alert Weather Day for Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: A major winter storm impacts the region Friday into Saturday morning
Police said Ter Kay, 25, Bo Gay Htoo, 26, and Hsar Lay, 37 are in the Portage County Jail. All...
3 arrested in Stevens Point for thefts of catalytic converters
D.C. Everest athletics manager Matt Rhyner
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Matt Rhyner, D.C. Everest athletic’s super fan
Snow emergency
Communities declare snow emergencies due to upcoming snowstorm

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day for Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: A major winter storm impacts the region Friday into Saturday morning
Team USA U-17 player and Wisconsin commit Brady Cleveland and his late father Shawn on a visit...
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Rising hockey star Brady Cleveland pushes to continue father’s legacy
Vacant storefronts are being filled with new businesses
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Vacant Storefronts Quickly Filling Up
PFAS contamination likely impacting more Wisconsin communities than currently known