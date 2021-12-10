U.S. Cellular donates 700 meals to The Neighbor’s Place

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Cellular and The Neighbor’s Place partnered up to give 700 meals to people in need this holiday season.

A truck loaded up with pounds of turkey and ham pulled up to The Neighbor’s Place on Thursday. The donation is essential in helping families in need.

“We’re super excited. They purchased 5,000 worth of turkey and ham,” Donna Ambrose, executive director of The Neighbors Place, “which are incredibly valuable to us and much in need right now, so it couldn’t have come at a better time.”

The number of mouths the non-profit organization feeds continues to rise.

“It is so important because number one, the numbers of people we are feeding is not going down,” said Ambrose.

She said the people The Neighbor’s Place serves are the most vulnerable.

“Even so, the people serve are the most vulnerable and it takes longer for them to get back on their feet.”

She also says inflation is making it harder for people to keep up.

“Secondly, you know, inflation. The cost of inflation has made groceries really challenging for a lot of households.”

Without the donation, the pantry would have to provide for itself.

“We’re thrilled because otherwise, this is 5,000, very significant gift because that would be us buying that food ourselves,” said Ambrose.

U.S. Cellular was happy to help out.

“With the donation, it’s going to feed 700 box lunches and we’re just so excited to be a part of this local community,” said Dan Allind, U.S. Cellular retail area sale manager.

If you would like to help The Neighbor’s Place, they are accepting non-perishable items and online donations.

