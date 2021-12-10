Advertisement

Governor, Wisconsin tribes sign collaborative agreements

Governor Tony Evers, (D) WI, signed tribal consultation agreements on Thursday at the Oneida...
Governor Tony Evers, (D) WI, signed tribal consultation agreements on Thursday at the Oneida Indian Reservation.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was in the Green Bay area along with leaders of Wisconsin’s federally recognized tribes Thursday to sign an agreement that was last updated 17 years ago.

The agreement is meant to cement a collaboration between state government and Native Nations for access to resources.

Governor Evers says his administration sought to build up its relationship with tribal nations, and Thursday that work was put on display.

“These agreements are a recognition that there is tremendous potential for the state and tribes to work together to benefit everybody,“ he said.

“[This is] aimed at increasing ties between the state agencies and tribal governments in order to streamline and approve the services that our governments provide to tribal and non-tribal citizens,” Oneida Nation Chair Tehassi Hill added.

On the Oneida reservation, the governor signed sovereignty agreements with Wisconsin’s 11 federally recognized tribes. This provides the nations with access to state resources, which have proved critical in the pandemic, especially with health services.

Then-Governor Jim Doyle first established this agreement in 2004 through an executive order. The documents haven’t been renewed since then, according to Governor Evers.

Shannon Holsey, president of Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans, says tribes have seen the most engagement under the current administration.

Holsey said the native nations deal with “systematic challenges that we face with gaps from wealth, and education gaps, and other things, health care gaps and things that plague our tribal communities.” She highlighted this as meaning and an opportunity.

An example of signing these agreements is gaming. The tribes contribute to the state’s bottom line with their casino revenues. This partnership allows tribes to also see some of that money and invest it locally.

“We need to make sure that in this relationship we as the State of Wisconsin hold ourselves accountable,” Gov. Evers said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 in custody after making homicidal statements, residential road reopens (Dec. 9, 2021)
1 in custody after making homicidal statements, residential road reopens
Much of the region will pick up several inches of snowfall through Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: A major winter storm from late afternoon into Saturday morning
Police said Ter Kay, 25, Bo Gay Htoo, 26, and Hsar Lay, 37 are in the Portage County Jail. All...
3 arrested in Stevens Point for thefts of catalytic converters
Snow emergency
Communities declare snow emergencies due to upcoming snowstorm
D.C. Everest athletics manager Matt Rhyner
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Matt Rhyner, D.C. Everest athletic’s super fan

Latest News

Much of the region will pick up several inches of snowfall through Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: A major winter storm from late afternoon into Saturday morning
Snow moving in this afternoon, heavy at times tonight into Saturday morning. Gusty winds will...
First Alert Weather: Friday Morning Forecast
Red Eye Brewing Company is on Washington Street in Wausau
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Red Eye Brewing Company keeps ingredients local
Wausau West, D.C. Everest advance to Marathon Cup final
Mother-daughter team of Mandi and Liberty Chojnacki use shoveling to help people in the winter
Good Samaritans use shoveling to spread kindness