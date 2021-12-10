Advertisement

Good Samaritans use shoveling to spread kindness

Secret Snow Shoveling Society in Marshfield works to shovel snow for people by appointment or by surprise
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Last winter, bored from the winter and being cooped up due to the pandemic, Mandi Chojnacki and her daughter Liberty came up with a new hobby to help their community of Marshfield.

“I had this idea,” said Chojnacki. “The Secret Snow Shoveling Society popped in my head, and then the next day, it was born.”

The Secret Snow Shoveling Society shovels snow for people in need during winter storms. When Chojnacki created a Facebook page for the group, within 24 hours she had more than 250 members sign up for the page.

This is the second year for the project. They’ll help out nearly 30 people with shoveling, starting Saturday. It isn’t just people who sign up though. The group has been known to surprise people with free “shovelings.”

“If we have one residence that is next to another one and isn’t shoveled we may do what we call a pop-up shovel and just shovel for somebody else,” said Chojnacki. “We just give them a little business card and say, ‘You’ve got shoveled!’

Liberty, just six-years-old, loves to help out as well.

“We’re doing something right even though we’re not supposed to do it,” said Liberty.

While they can’t take on any more new “clients”, the Secret Snow Shoveling Society is always looking for new members and volunteers.

“They can bring their family or friends or dog or cat or whatever pet they have, but if they don’t have a pet it’s fine and they don’t have to bring it,” said an excited Liberty.

For those interested in volunteering with the group, more information can be found on their Facebook page here.

