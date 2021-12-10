Advertisement

First Lady and Second Gentleman to travel to Wisconsin

First lady Jill Biden speaks at the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy's National...
First lady Jill Biden speaks at the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy's National Summit on Adult Literacy at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Office of the First Lady announced Friday afternoon Dr. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff will travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday, December 15.

The two will visit Milwaukee and Waukesha in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Biden will travel to New York City.

No other details about the trip have been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 in custody after making homicidal statements, residential road reopens (Dec. 9, 2021)
1 in custody after making homicidal statements, residential road reopens
Snow will be heavy at times Friday night, with traveling not recommend during that time.
First Alert Weather Day: A major winter storm from late afternoon into Saturday morning
Police said Ter Kay, 25, Bo Gay Htoo, 26, and Hsar Lay, 37 are in the Portage County Jail. All...
3 arrested in Stevens Point for thefts of catalytic converters
Snow emergency
Communities declare snow emergencies due to upcoming snowstorm
Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating Port Edwards teacher

Latest News

Terry Ashenbrenner makes calls to find a home Friday, but had no luck.
Veteran still in need of home after apartment fire
Breaking news
DOJ: Armed person shot and killed by officer in Lincoln County during investigation
US Supreme Court won’t end Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit
Snow will be heavy at times Friday night, with traveling not recommend during that time.
First Alert Weather Day: A major winter storm from late afternoon into Saturday morning