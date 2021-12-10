First Lady and Second Gentleman to travel to Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Office of the First Lady announced Friday afternoon Dr. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff will travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday, December 15.

The two will visit Milwaukee and Waukesha in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Biden will travel to New York City.

No other details about the trip have been released at this time.

