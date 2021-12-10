Advertisement

DOJ: Armed person shot and killed by officer in Lincoln County during investigation

Breaking news(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved death.

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a person with a knife at home on Shady Lane Avenue in the town of Pine River.

Law enforcement entered the home and encountered the armed person and discharged their firearm, hitting the person.

Law enforcement administered lifesaving efforts, as did EMS upon arrival, but the person died at the scene. The person’s name has not been released.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative assignment, which is standard protocol.

DCI is leading the investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Merrill Police Department, the Wausau Police Department, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Lincoln County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

