Advertisement

Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Investigators in Southern California are investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids.

A white Cadillac struck the bus Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 in custody after making homicidal statements, residential road reopens (Dec. 9, 2021)
1 in custody after making homicidal statements, residential road reopens
Much of the region will pick up several inches of snowfall through Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: A major winter storm from late afternoon into Saturday morning
Police said Ter Kay, 25, Bo Gay Htoo, 26, and Hsar Lay, 37 are in the Portage County Jail. All...
3 arrested in Stevens Point for thefts of catalytic converters
Snow emergency
Communities declare snow emergencies due to upcoming snowstorm
D.C. Everest athletics manager Matt Rhyner
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Matt Rhyner, D.C. Everest athletic’s super fan

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Surging inflation is forcing people and businesses to adapt
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’
The Wuhan Institute of Virology is seen in this file footage. Nearly two years into the...
LIVE: WH COVID-19 response briefing; Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on virus’ animal origins
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging across the country as hospitals brace for a...
COVID: Hospitals strained with delta surging