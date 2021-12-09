Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Matt Rhyner, D.C. Everest athletic’s super fan

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - In the last 25 years, D.C. Everest Athletics has seen state championships and special athletes in its program.

Through each of those 25 years, Matt Rhyner has been a constant on the sideline. Taking a stroll around Matt Rhyner’s room at home, one thing becomes clear—his love for Evergreens athletics.

Decked out from top to bottom are sports collectibles, like Woodchucks bobbleheads and racing merchandise. But overwhelmingly, his collection of trophies, pictures and apparel from his years with D.C. Everest athletics outnumber everything else.

“I like DC Everest sports. It’s fun and exciting,” Rhyner says.

His super fandom of the Evergreens starts 25 years ago when long-time football coach, Wayne Steffenhagen, asked Rhyner to help out with the team. A seventh-grader at the time, his dad John could see how quickly his son’s spirits were brought up.

“They would practice at like 6 or 7 in the morning. My boy, he was up. He’d get up at five in the morning to get his breakfast made and away he went on his bicycle,” John said with a hearty laugh.

His first day began a long tradition. In the years since, Matty, as some in the program call him, has helped out in girl’s track and field, girl’s and boy’s basketball and football.

“Treat me good at Everest,” Matty said.

“When he started to be a manager, then he really got into that and he really loved to go be with the kids,” his dad added.

Matt hasn’t slowed down, making an appearance at every practice. During the winter months, he’s with the girl’s basketball team.

“He’s always got a smile on his face, he’s really just a happy guy. He’s really observatory. I always say hi to him and he’s just super happy to be wherever he is. He’s an awesome presence to have,” senior basketball player Ella Pavlovich said.

If you ask him his favorite memories in green, he will say the girl’s basketballs 2015 run to the state final, and the multiple football state championships he saw 20 years ago.

“I don’t know somebody else who can contribute to Everest as long as he has…and make a mark like he has,” senior basketball player Kiara Hammond said.

Now, as a reward for 25 years of dedication, D.C. Everest is honoring Matty with a spot in their athletic hall of fame.

“He was a happy fella had to go to tell everybody in the neighborhood,” John Rhyner said.

That plaque and a countless number of trophies show his longevity at D.C. Everest, but he hopes it’s 25 more years of smiles.

When asked how long he will keep doing it, he said, “probably a long time yet.”

