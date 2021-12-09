Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Manufacturing making a mark on Rothschild and central Wisconsin

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rothschild employs 65,000 people; most of them work at one of the 35 manufacturing companies in the village.

“Like 1910 they put in the dam and Domtar started,” village administrator, Gary Olsen said. “The village became a village in 1917... Everything kind of grew around that and then you get the big explosion in the 50s... Now manufacturing is a big part of Rothschild.”

Part of that boom included the Schuette family. Three brothers who had a milk route invested that income into a sawmill and sold framing lumber to builders. Then, they expanded to make a one-stop shop for builders.

“Schuette incorporated was actually part of Wausau Homes, which were my uncles,” John Peterson, the owner and president of Schuette Metals said.

The family created the controlled-construction process Wausau Homes is known for. They then purchased a metal fabrication company in the 1980s, creating Schuette Metals. The metal works manufacturer ultimately found its niche making complex parts for manufacturers that make other large products, like agriculture, construction, and military equipment.

“It’s amazing how far and wide the manufacturing goes from little Rothschild all the way across the world,” Olsen noted.

He says the crossroads of Highway 29 and Business 51 helps these manufacturers access those big markets and grow. Peterson said Schuette Metals has grown by about 20% every year, starting at about $1 million in the beginning to about $32 million currently. He also said for every manufacturing job, six non-manufacturing jobs are created.

“The economic impact to our area is huge as part of that and sometimes that’s underestimated by others, but I think that’s a really big deal.”

The manufacturing jobs are often good-paying jobs too. Peterson is hoping to grow those jobs -- his passion is workforce development. He said he created the Heavy Metal Tour program, which gets area middle school students into manufacturing plants to spark and interest in future work. He is also looking at what the industry is calling “Industry 4.0.”

“That’s the fourth industrial revolution,” he explained. “And really it’s tied a lot to the capabilities that we have with computers and the processing speeds and the technology that goes along with that artificial intelligence.”

He said as the baby boomer generation retires, the generations behind it will not fill all of the available jobs, so automated and computer technology will help fill the gaps.

“It’s extremely important for us to understand some of those technologies and what we’re capable of doing so that we can continue to grow as a business and as a community moving forward.”

