Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Lamont Steamer returns to Wausau Fire Station 1

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 1904 steamer apparatus that is the first piece of mechanical equipment the Wausau Fire department acquired is now back home in the bay of Fire Station 1. The apparatus was horse-drawn, but houses a coal-driven steamer that was used to draw water from nearby lakes and rivers to help fight fires. Prior to that the department only had hand-pumps and the use of bucket brigades.

As was customary at the time, the steamer was named after a prominent figure in society: then mayor of Wausau John Lamont.

As useful as the new tool was, the department did not always transition smoothly to even newer advancements, and the steamer was used by the department into the 1930s.

“In the mid-1920s the department got internal combustion pumpers, but the firefighters at the time didn’t trust those as much as the horses. They were new mechanical devices, broke down quite a bit. The firefighters had been comfortable working with the horses and the steamer at the time,” said Wausau Fire Chief Bob Bartek.

After its retirement the Lamont Steamer was used in parades and public gatherings, but by the mid-1970s the department didn’t have room to store the symbol of its past. It was loaned to collector Earl Shuette for safekeeping, but Shuette sold it to another collector and it ended up in Arkansas.

The city retrieved the steamer in 1984 and the City Council drew up a detailed five-page contract for anyone else entrusted with it. It has lived in the Carriage House at the Yawkey Estate, being cared for by the Marathon County Historical Society until this year.

Bartek commends the Historical Society for the immaculate care they have taken with the steamer, but says the department is happy to have it back home at Station 1. It sits next to a 1936 motorized replacement, which is in turn flanked by the new, modern trucks.

“Our hope long-term is that when a new station is built for downtown, whenever that may be, that we create a small museum space to house these pieces of apparatus and other artifacts that we have from our history, because we think it’s important to preserve these things,” Bartek said.

