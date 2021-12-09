Advertisement

Weyauwega-Fremont HS students have option to stay home Thursday, day after threat closed school

Weyauwega-Fremont schools canceled classes December 8, 2021, after a threatening note and a...
Weyauwega-Fremont schools canceled classes December 8, 2021, after a threatening note and a photo of a student holding a gun was shared on social media
By WBAY news staff and Jason Zimmerman
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - Weyauwega-Fremont High School will have increased law enforcement Thursday, but students will have the option whether to return to class after classes were called off Wednesday because of possible threats. Some parents are upset about how school administrators responded.

Action 2 News received a statement from the district on the investigation Wednesday morning.

“Local Law Enforcement worked overnight on the situation and was able to minimize the threat. Images of a student with a handgun had surfaced. As a result of the investigation, law enforcement has a suspect in custody, pending charges,” reads a statement from the district.

We’ve learned a person of interest is in custody, pending charges.

The situation started Tuesday when students found a note with threatening images in a high school classroom. The note reads, “Wega Wednesday” and “Your (sic) next.”

District Administrator Phillip Tubbs wasn’t willing to go on camera but said the threatening note was not specific to any person or building. Tubbs said the district takes every threat seriously, and staff worked with local law enforcement.

Police haven’t confirmed whether the note and the social media photo are connected.

Several parents also complained about how the district handled the situation and that it took several hours to notify them of the incident.

“As far as the administration of that school, they did a very poor job at explaining to us parents what was truly happening. It took social media for a lot of us parents to even know what the situation was or what was actually going on,” said a parent.

Another told us, “I have already called my daughter in tomorrow and made it very well known, until I feel my daughter is secure in your custody, she will not be returning in-person.”

Parents who spoke with us did not to be identified because they live in a small community.

Initially, the district planned on having increased police presence at school Wednesday but decided to cancel classes during the investigation into the images of the student with a handgun.

The district says classes are set to resume Thursday with increased law enforcement.

