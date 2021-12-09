Advertisement

Water utilities urge regulators to scrap new PFAS limits

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) - A group of Wisconsin water utilities are urging the state Department of Natural Resources to abandon new limits on PFAS chemicals in drinking water.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Municipal Environmental Group’s water division submitted comments to the agency on Tuesday saying the state should wait for federal standards.

The group says it’s concerned the DNR hasn’t taken into account the cost of complying with its proposed regulations. Federal regulators aren’t expected to impose PFAS standards until 2026.

DNR officials say by then it would be too late to spend $150 million in funding allocated through the new federal infrastructure law. The DNR’s policy board is expected to vote on the state regulations in February.

