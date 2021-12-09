Advertisement

‘Serial stowaway’ found fit for trial

Marilyn Hartman has been deemed fit to stand trial in January.
Marilyn Hartman has been deemed fit to stand trial in January.(Source: WBBM/Tom Gianni via CNN)
By WBBM staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) – A woman described as a “serial stowaway” has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Marilyn Hartman, 69, has been arrested numerous times at major airports like Chicago O’Hare for trying to sneak onto planes.

Hartman confessed to having slipped onto about 30 flights over the past two decades.

She was reportedly able to blend into crowds of passengers during the boarding process.

While Hartman claims to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a Chicago judge refused to transfer her criminal case to mental health court.

Hartman is set to go to court Jan. 27 to answer to multiple charges, including sneaking onto a flight to London in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police asked the public to avoid an area of Popp Avenue between Mann and Spencer Streets.
Marshfield Police reopen road, ask people to avoid Popp Avenue due to investigation
Significant snowfall is expected Friday afternoon.
First Alert Weather Days Back to Back: Snow mixing with sleet & freezing rain Thursday could impact your evening commute. Plus, a likely winter storm Friday.
After community complaints, the Wausau Water Works Commission has decided to delay their...
Wausau solar array project delayed after community complaints
Recall notice
230,000-plus pounds of ham and pepperoni recalled after listeria found
D.C. Everest athletics manager Matt Rhyner
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Matt Rhyner, D.C. Everest athletic’s super fan

Latest News

A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser...
GRAPHIC: Passenger describes Wright after shooting as ‘just gasping’
FILE - Director of State Operations James Malatras listens to comments during a cabinet...
Head of NY university system resigns amid Cuomo fallout
In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole...
LIVE: ‘American giant’ Bob Dole to be honored at Capitol
The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm at virtual summit about global democracy
FILE - A traffic light changes outside the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, early...
Congressional staffer with gun in bag causes brief lockdown