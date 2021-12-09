Advertisement

Report: Cobb had core muscle surgery last week, LaFleur says he’ll miss “significant time”

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb reacts to a first down catch during the second half of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb reacts to a first down catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -After Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said at a press conference Thursday that wide receiver Randall Cobb will miss “significant time” with a core muscle injury, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky now reports that Cobb had surgery on the injury during the bye week.

The report says the Packers hope to have Cobb back for the playoffs. Greg Jennings and Allen Lazard are other Packers receivers to undergo core muscle surgery in the last decade. Jennings missed a little more than two months in 2012 after going under the knife, while Lazard made it back under that two-month mark last season.

Cobb suffered the injury while catching a touchdown against the Rams two Sundays ago. The injury was originally designated as a groin issue, then re-classified as a core muscle injury by the team on Wednesday.

The veteran receiver in his second stint in Green Bay was having his best game of the season against the Rams, with 4 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in the first half before exiting with his injury.

