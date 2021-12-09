Plover declares snow emergency

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Plover has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of a snowstorm moving into the area Friday to Saturday.

During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on the streets to make it easier for plows. Vehicles parked on streets could be towed or ticketed at the owner’s expense.

Snow Emergencies

PLOVER - Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. to Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

