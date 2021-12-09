Advertisement

Buyers and dealers of used cars experience sticker shock

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Prices of used cars have skyrocketed lately due to high demand. According to iseecars.com, used car prices in Wisconsin are about 28% higher across the state and buyers aren’t the only ones taking a hit to the wallet.

Dealers struggle to purchase used vehicles at auctions.

“So I’ve been doing retail automotive for 20 years and the prices at the auction are unlike anything I have ever seen,” said AJ Stark, Car Smart owner.

Stark said the last two months were the worst it’s been since the pandemic started. Rental car dealerships are hard for independent dealerships to compete with.

Long wait lists for new cars have swayed rental companies to get more used vehicles recently driving up the auction prices.

“I’m watching 3-year-old cars that will go through the lane and sell at the auction for more money than they were brand new 3 years ago,” said Stark.

Last year Stark sold a lot of 2018 and 2019 Dodge Caravans for $16,995 with around 50 thousand miles. 2021′s market doesn’t allow for that.

“Yesterday when I was at the auction I saw that same car run through the auction and bring $27 thousand dollars,” said Stark.

With market prices high, getting a vehicle loan could be a struggle. Many banks use Nada Book Value to evaluate a vehicle price to determine a loan. But the book is often behind from what the market is.

“That car that you bought that looked right around where all the other ones were priced at was several thousand dollars over the book value. It makes it difficult to get those cars financed,” said Stark.

Stark said people with bad credit scores will have even more of a challenge. Starks’s advice was to buy a car at least 4 years old that is already depreciated a lot until the market turns.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recall notice
230,000-plus pounds of ham and pepperoni recalled after listeria found
A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Thursday due to sleet and freezing rain that will...
First Alert Weather Days Back to Back: Snow mixing with sleet & freezing rain Thursday could impact your evening commute. Plus, a likely winter storm Friday.
Police asked the public to avoid an area of Popp Avenue between Mann and Spencer Streets.
Marshfield Police reopen road, ask people to avoid Popp Avenue due to investigation
Rib Mountain Quarry
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: A hidden gem is a diamond in the rough at Rib Mountain State Park
After community complaints, the Wausau Water Works Commission has decided to delay their...
Wausau solar array project delayed after community complaints

Latest News

Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
No. 22 Wisconsin beats Indiana 64-59 with huge comeback
A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Thursday due to sleet and freezing rain that will...
First Alert Weather Days Back to Back: Snow mixing with sleet & freezing rain Thursday could impact your evening commute. Plus, a likely winter storm Friday.
An automated metal laser cutter at Schuette Metals helps to fill staffing gaps and build...
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Manufacturing making a mark on Rothschild and central Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin during a news conference, on Dec....
97% of Wisconsin’s ICU beds full as COVID-19 cases keep climbing