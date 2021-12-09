Advertisement

Aspirus Health: 74% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated

Aspirus Hospital in Wausau
Aspirus Hospital in Wausau(Aspirus provided photo)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest data from Asprius Health shows 74% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated. As of Dec. 8, the health care system had 141 COVID-19 patients. Of them, 56 are in the intensive care unit.

A media release from Aspirus Health says the delta variant is fueling the current COVID-19 surge. People are encouraged to get vaccinated and obtain a booster if eligible to prevent new mutations.

“Omicron is the latest variant detected by officials,” Dr. Walters said. “It has over 50 mutations which makes it unique because it has the most mutations to date. In particular, it has 30 mutations on what is known as the spike protein and that is what is causing the disease and infectivity of COVID-19 and so that is where it the most important.”

The 7-day average of COVID-19 patients at Aspirus is 133.

Aspirus has four hospitals in Michigan and 13 hospitals in Wisconsin.

