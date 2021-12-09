3 arrested in Stevens Point for thefts catalytic converters

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Police say three people have been arrested and are suspected of stealing a catalytic converter from a car.

Police say around 4 a.m. Thursday morning they responded to a home on Illinois Avenue for the report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller witnessed, what appeared to be, someone trying to remove his catalytic converter from his car.

The residents’ security light scared the suspect away and a private security camera was able to record the incident. A suspect vehicle description was obtained from the video and broadcast to officers

A short time later, a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle was located and stopped at the intersection of Stanley Street and North Point Drive. Several catalytic converters were discovered in the vehicle, as well as, tools to remove catalytic converters. Two victims have been identified at this point in the investigation.

Police said Ter Kay, 25, Bo Gay Htoo, 26, and Hsar Lay, 37 are in the Portage County Jail. All three men are from Minnesota.

Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain valuable metals, like platinum, palladium or rhodium. AllState reports it takes about a minute for one to be removed from a vehicle. The cost to have the part replaced is about $2,500 with labor.

