Advertisement

Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Schofield City Hall houses Little Free Pantry

Schofield City Hall has a Little Free Pantry created by local Girl Scout Troop 7440
Schofield City Hall has a Little Free Pantry created by local Girl Scout Troop 7440(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The grounds of Schofield City Hall is the location of a Little Free Pantry where community members can donate food and personal care items, or benefit from the donations if they are in need.

The pantry was built by Schofield Girls Scout Troop 7440 as a project to support neighbors who’ve fallen on hard times.

“Community service and finding ways to give back is really at the heart of what Girl Scouts does.  We’re definitely a leadership organization and work with girls to try new things,” said Girl Scouts of the Northwest Great Lakes Brand and Communication Director Missy  Brozek.

The Little Pantry movement was started in 2016 by Jessica McClard in Fayetteville, AR.  She was inspired by the Little Free Libraries scattered around and thought it was a good way to bring awareness to food insecurity in her area.  Within three months the movement went global.

The pantries provide an easier way for local people to get necessities, especially if they lack the transportation to get to a larger food bank.

“They’re called Little Pantries, but I have to imagine they make such an impact on the families, and that impact has to be large.  Whether people are experiencing homelessness, or they are dealing with food insecurity, or they just need a little help to put a meal on the table,” Brozek said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recall notice
230,000-plus pounds of ham and pepperoni recalled after listeria found
Rib Mountain Quarry
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: A hidden gem is a diamond in the rough at Rib Mountain State Park
Ski Patrol at Granite Peak.
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Meet two Granite Peak ski patrollers who have a heart for public service
A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Thursday due to sleet and freezing rain that will...
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Sleet & freezing rain Thursday could impact your evening commute. Plus, a likely winter storm Friday.
Christopher Anderson booking photo
Trial ordered for Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois

Latest News

Mechanic working to break barriers
Garage in Weston breaking barriers while performing vehicle maintenance
DC Everest Expands Teaching Approach
D.C. Everest Expands Teaching Approach
DC Everest School District implements "Redefining Readiness"
Your Town Wausau Greater Area: D.C. Everest School District is “Redefining Readiness”
First Responders on Skis 12/6/2021
First responders make it to emergencies on skis at Granite Peak