Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Schofield City Hall houses Little Free Pantry

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The grounds of Schofield City Hall is the location of a Little Free Pantry where community members can donate food and personal care items, or benefit from the donations if they are in need.

The pantry was built by Schofield Girls Scout Troop 7440 as a project to support neighbors who’ve fallen on hard times.

“Community service and finding ways to give back is really at the heart of what Girl Scouts does. We’re definitely a leadership organization and work with girls to try new things,” said Girl Scouts of the Northwest Great Lakes Brand and Communication Director Missy Brozek.

The Little Pantry movement was started in 2016 by Jessica McClard in Fayetteville, AR. She was inspired by the Little Free Libraries scattered around and thought it was a good way to bring awareness to food insecurity in her area. Within three months the movement went global.

The pantries provide an easier way for local people to get necessities, especially if they lack the transportation to get to a larger food bank.

“They’re called Little Pantries, but I have to imagine they make such an impact on the families, and that impact has to be large. Whether people are experiencing homelessness, or they are dealing with food insecurity, or they just need a little help to put a meal on the table,” Brozek said.

