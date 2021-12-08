Advertisement

Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Rothschild Pavilion’s rich history and bright future

Rothschild Pavilion
Rothschild Pavilion(WSAW)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The history of the Rothschild Pavilion dates back more than a century, but its future is what the village is most excited about.

If you’ve been to the Rothschild Pavillion recently, it was likely for a wedding or another big event. The look of this historic building is so distinctive, with its beautiful stonework. But those rock-solid walls were not there when the Rothschild pavilion was built 1908.

“The original building made of wood burned down and the electric company rebuilt it out of stone,’ explained Rothschild Village Administrator, Gary Olsen.

The building was originally a depot for the Wausau area’s trolley system. And that wasn’t the only thing that moved people back in the day.

There was a roller coaster, named the Wizzer. It was the only roller coaster in Wisconsin. And it was also the National Guard Armory from 1947 to 1959.

The pavilion hosted some of the biggest names in music in their day. Buddy Holly didn’t perform there every day. But he did once in 1958, and it wasn’t only make-believe when Conway Twitty put on a show there. The music tradition continues today. Maa Vue filmed a music video at the Pavilion in April.

However, the Rothschild Pavilion almost didn’t make it to April. It fell into disrepair and was shut down in 1997, with the village ready to tear it down by 2001. But a fundraiser was held to save the facility. And by 2007, it was open again.

It’s the crowned jewel of Rothschild

“We love it,” said Olsen.

The pavilion hosts lots of weddings now-a-days. People using that dance floor just seem to have a spring in their step. And in this case that’s not just a figure of speech.

“It has 24 railroad springs in it so it moves a little bit when you walk across it,” Olsen explained.

The village is working to add more events during the week to keep the historic place around for a long time.

“Our goal is to have it here forever.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recall notice
230,000-plus pounds of ham and pepperoni recalled after listeria found
A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Thursday due to sleet and freezing rain that will...
First Alert Weather Days Back to Back: Snow mixing with sleet & freezing rain Thursday could impact your evening commute. Plus, a likely winter storm Friday.
Rib Mountain Quarry
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: A hidden gem is a diamond in the rough at Rib Mountain State Park
Ski Patrol at Granite Peak.
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Meet two Granite Peak ski patrollers who have a heart for public service
Christopher Anderson booking photo
Trial ordered for Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois

Latest News

B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation giving back to community for decades
B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation giving back to community for decades
Bernie and Esther Greenheck
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: B.A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation carries on legacy started by founders
Little Free Pantry at Schofield City Hall provides necessities for people in need
Little Free Pantry at Schofield City Hall provides necessities for people in need
Gigi's Playhouse celebrates 1 year of helping families, seeks volunteers
Gigi's Playhouse celebrates 1 year of helping families, seeks volunteers