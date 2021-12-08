Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Rothschild Pavilion’s rich history and bright future

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The history of the Rothschild Pavilion dates back more than a century, but its future is what the village is most excited about.

If you’ve been to the Rothschild Pavillion recently, it was likely for a wedding or another big event. The look of this historic building is so distinctive, with its beautiful stonework. But those rock-solid walls were not there when the Rothschild pavilion was built 1908.

“The original building made of wood burned down and the electric company rebuilt it out of stone,’ explained Rothschild Village Administrator, Gary Olsen.

The building was originally a depot for the Wausau area’s trolley system. And that wasn’t the only thing that moved people back in the day.

There was a roller coaster, named the Wizzer. It was the only roller coaster in Wisconsin. And it was also the National Guard Armory from 1947 to 1959.

The pavilion hosted some of the biggest names in music in their day. Buddy Holly didn’t perform there every day. But he did once in 1958, and it wasn’t only make-believe when Conway Twitty put on a show there. The music tradition continues today. Maa Vue filmed a music video at the Pavilion in April.

However, the Rothschild Pavilion almost didn’t make it to April. It fell into disrepair and was shut down in 1997, with the village ready to tear it down by 2001. But a fundraiser was held to save the facility. And by 2007, it was open again.

It’s the crowned jewel of Rothschild

“We love it,” said Olsen.

The pavilion hosts lots of weddings now-a-days. People using that dance floor just seem to have a spring in their step. And in this case that’s not just a figure of speech.

“It has 24 railroad springs in it so it moves a little bit when you walk across it,” Olsen explained.

The village is working to add more events during the week to keep the historic place around for a long time.

“Our goal is to have it here forever.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.