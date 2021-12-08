Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Garage owner works to break gender barriers

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -Your Town Greater Wausau Area is home to a lot of locally owned businesses including mechanic shops. But in one garage, the owner is doing more than fixing cars-- she is breaking barriers.

According to Catalyst, a nonprofit that aims to make workplaces more equitable, in 2019 women represented just 9.9% of automotive repair and maintenance employees. That’s not the case at Woosters Garage in Weston. At Woosters, half of the staff are women and its owner is fifth-generation mechanic Stephanie Stanke.

Stanke opened the garage in December 2017 and named it after her great-grandfather’s original shop in Michigan. In her journey to owning her own business, Stanke said she came across blatant discrimination being told, she didn’t have a place as a woman in the automotive industry. “Some places would tell you that they won’t hire you in the shop. I had a local dealership tell me they would not have a woman work in their shop,” said Stanke.

Stanke said the rejection only fueled her desire to create her own shop bridging gaps between the industry and consumers and equality among mechanics. “My goal is to have it be an absolute social norm to where it won’t be a problem and those girls won’t have to hear, ‘we don’t want a woman in the shop.’

Woosters has a loyal and growing clientele, part of which can be credited to making the consumer feel more comfortable about what they are investing in. “It’s not about how many cars can you turn over. It’s about doing the job and doing it 100% correctly. It’s all about the customers,” explained automotive technician Amy McCaslin.

Others, take comfort in a female camaraderie between customer and auto tech. Customer Dawn Dietsche explained, “It wouldn’t deter me, either way, to go to a shop, you know if it’s male or female-owned. But I do really think it’s cool that she’s a female grease monkey!”

Stanke’s passion for mechanics doesn’t stop at her shop. She also works as a teacher and mentor for North Central Technical College’s automotive classes. “Show them that this is a career choice and just because you might find that one person that’s going shut that door, there are so many opportunities out there,” said Stanke.

Woosters celebrated their fourth anniversary on Dec. 2. Stanke said they are working on adding new services to their garage and a possible second location is in the works.

