Your Town Greater Wausau Area: B.A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation carries on legacy started by founders

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Greenheck Fan Corporation has come a long way since it was established in Schofield in 1947 as a tiny metal shop.

“Bernie and Esther were very successful in the business world here in the greater Wausau area,” said the company’s CEO, Brian Gumness.

Since those humble beginnings by the Greenhecks, there blossomed another success— The B.A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation.

“With the intent of giving back to the community of Marathon County and improve the lives of those that need that assistance,” Gumness explained.

Since the foundation was established in 1998, it’s given more than $27 million to area non-profits. That includes those with a focus on the arts, education, health care, and social and economic development.

“Mental health is another thing that’s on our radar that we like to do anything we can to promote that in different areas,” said the foundation’s executive director, Pam Jackson. “Things like Rise Up and school programs that are doing things focused on mental health.. NAMI.. just anything that helps people in that aspect.”

“It’s very rewarding to be part of this foundation and to see some of the successes that have happened over the years,” Gumness added.

Not to mention -- it’s a pride that runs in the family. Gumness is the Greenheck’s son-in-law, and Jackson is the couple’s granddaughter.

“Honestly, it’s a dream job to be able to support the work that I know my grandparents wanted,” Jackson said with a smile.

And 23 years after the foundation was born, that legacy is living on and helping more people than ever.

“Marathon County was good to them and they wanted to be good in turn,” Jackson said.

“It is important that we hang onto the values that Bernie and Esther had in wanting to make sure that their good fortune is also the good fortune of the community,” added Gumness.

For more information on the foundation’s mission, visit https://providingopportunities.org/

