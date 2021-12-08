Advertisement

UK to ‘effectively’ boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no U.K. government minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott.

Johnson was asked in the House of Commons whether the U.K. will join the United States, Australia and Lithuania in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games.

He said he opposed boycotts involving athletes but that Britain would effectively be boycotting the Olympics diplomatically.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recall notice
230,000-plus pounds of ham and pepperoni recalled after listeria found
Rib Mountain Quarry
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: A hidden gem is a diamond in the rough at Rib Mountain State Park
Ski Patrol at Granite Peak.
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Meet two Granite Peak ski patrollers who have a heart for public service
A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Thursday due to sleet and freezing rain that will...
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Sleet & freezing rain Thursday could impact your evening commute. Plus, a likely winter storm Friday.
Christopher Anderson booking photo
Trial ordered for Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois

Latest News

A worker disassembles a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters, in New York, Wednesday,...
Fire set to giant Christmas tree at Fox News headquarters
This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
GRAPHIC: Opening statements begin at Minnesota officer’s trial over Daunte Wright’s death
Linda Hoffman and Harriet Carter found each other by accident and finally met for the first...
Long-lost sisters discover one another by chance, meet for the first time after 73 years
Ice wine harvesting begins on Dec. 7, 2021.
Ice wine harvest comes on coldest morning so far
FILE - This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile...
Instagram CEO to appear before Senate panel