Advertisement

Sylvan Hill to open for the season on Saturday

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s tubing hill, Sylvan Hill, will open for the season on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The west hill has a vertical drop of 133 feet.  The east hill has a vertical drop of 120 feet. The hill offers six runs and two tows to pull you back up the hill.

The cost is $10 for people age 14 and older, $7.50 for those under 13. People must be 42 inches to ride a tube.  Sylvan Hill is open Fridays 6-9:30 p.m. Saturdays 1:30-5 p.m. and 6-9:30 p.m. And Sundays 1:30-5 p.m.

Sylvan Hill is located at 1329 Sylvan Street in Wausau.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recall notice
230,000-plus pounds of ham and pepperoni recalled after listeria found
A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Thursday due to sleet and freezing rain that will...
First Alert Weather Days Back to Back: Snow mixing with sleet & freezing rain Thursday could impact your evening commute. Plus, a likely winter storm Friday.
Rib Mountain Quarry
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: A hidden gem is a diamond in the rough at Rib Mountain State Park
Ski Patrol at Granite Peak.
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Meet two Granite Peak ski patrollers who have a heart for public service
Christopher Anderson booking photo
Trial ordered for Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois

Latest News

Wisconsin Beef Council
‘Beef up your Holidays’ with recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council
Little Free Pantry at Schofield City Hall provides necessities for people in need
Little Free Pantry at Schofield City Hall provides necessities for people in need
COVID patient in hospital (CNN - File)
COVID-19 surge stretches Wisconsin hospitals to the limit
Gigi's Playhouse celebrates 1 year of helping families, seeks volunteers
Gigi's Playhouse celebrates 1 year of helping families, seeks volunteers