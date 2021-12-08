Advertisement

Sponsors needed for “Crusade for Kids” gift donations

13 kids are still on Antigo Police Departments donation list
By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo Police Department needs more sponsors for its “Crusade for Kids” campaign.

The gift donation drive has been providing gifts for less fortunate children in the City of Antigo and Langlade County for about 10 years. So far, the Antigo Police Department has dozens of people who stepped up to help make sure a kid doesn’t go without this holiday season, but they still have 13 kids who have not been selected for “Crusade for Kids.”

“It’s a way for the community to get involved in purchasing presents for some kids who are less fortunate in our community,” said Captain Daniel Duley, Antigo Police Department.

Donors can choose to pick something from a child’s list or donate money so staff can shop for the kids.

“The community member has the opportunity to pick the child, whether it be a boy or a girl and about an age range. That or they can make a donation to the program,” said Duley.

Donors and sponsors don’t meet the children. They simply provide the child with presents.

“It’s more or less anonymous. They just pick out the present and then just bring them into the police department,” said Duley.

If a child doesn’t get chosen, that’s when the financial donations come into play.

“So we use those donations that we get to go out and we’ll actually purchase presents for children left on the list,” said Duley.

If you want to help, you can contact the Antigo Police Department at 715-627-6498. The department is accepting sponsors and donations until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10.

