Research project seeks farming parents with goal of improving child safety on farms

(KEYC News 12)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Farming parents are asked to participate in a new study assessing the effects of reading injury news reports. Parents will earn a total of $50 over the course of the study, and an additional $20 by completing a one-year follow-up.

CLICK HERE to participate in the survey.

The survey is being conducted by the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, part of the National Farm Medicine Center at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute.

The goal of the project is to better understand farm parents’ views on their children’s safety on the farm. The initial questionnaire asks about their farms and family demographics.

“Farm parents play a large role in their kids’ appreciation for agriculture, and they also make key decisions regarding their children’s health and safety,” said lead researcher Bryan Weichelt, Ph.D., a fifth-generation farmer, father, and military veteran, raised on a small central Wisconsin dairy farm. “The results of this project may guide future research and educational programs surrounding the communication of agricultural health and safety.”

Eligible farm parents will fill out two online surveys and read four news articles overs a 6-week period, answering a few questions along the way.

Participation in the full research study is entirely online and will last 6 weeks.

