Remembering Wisconsin veterans on the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At least 56 Wisconsinites were killed in the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941. A local historian said that’s the technical number, but there could be more unaccounted for.

Over 200 Wisconsinites were on the island of Oahu, not just at Pearl Harbor, at other installations across the island.

That includes one of Wausau’s own, Donald Plant. He was the first local casualty reported in the Wausau Daily Record-Herald.

Photo from Marathon County Historical Society. Donald Plant casualty in Wausau Daily Record...
Photo from Marathon County Historical Society. Donald Plant casualty in Wausau Daily Record Herald.(marathon county historical society)

“Even though it happened on the other side of the planet at some Hawaii base it definitely was something that was felt here,” said Ben Clark, historian and archivist at the Marathon County Historical Society.

It continues to be felt across the nation on the 80th anniversary.

