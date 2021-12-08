Advertisement

Plans for the existing West Side Battery lot move forward

Proposed 50-unit 'affordable' housing complex that could sit on the vacant West Side Battery lot.
Proposed 50-unit 'affordable' housing complex that could sit on the vacant West Side Battery lot.(WSAW, GORMAN & COMPANY LLC)
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s city leaders approved a proposed plan of building a 50-unit apartment complex at the old West Side Battery location at 415 S. 1st Ave.

The city’s Economic Development Committee and Common Council approved a Planning Option Agreement and resolution Tuesday night. This agreement gives Gorman and Company, LLC security of the property for 12 months. During this time, the developer will survey the spot.

If the developer decides they want to move forward with the plans, they, along with the city will have to negotiate a development agreement.

If they cannot decide on a plan within 60 days, the city will have to start again from square one on the future of the property. To read more about the discussion, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are a few snowfall totals across North Central Wisconsin on Sunday, December 5th.
First Alert Weather: Sunday snowfall totals
Recall notice
230,000-plus pounds of ham and pepperoni recalled after listeria found
Anthony Bishop, 29
Man convicted of stealing squad car gets 5 years prison
Rib Mountain Quarry
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: A hidden gem is a diamond in the rough at Rib Mountain State Park
Kohl's Department Store at Bay Park Square Mall
Activist investor pushes Kohl’s to sell or split e-commerce

Latest News

After community complaints, the Wausau Water Works Commission has decided to delay their...
Wausau solar array project delayed after community complaints
Thursday
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday.
Dec. 12th Gigi’s Playhouse celebrates its one-year anniversary.
Your Town Greater Wausau: Gigi’s Playhouse Wausau Celebrates 1 Year
Photo from Marathon County Historical Society. Donald Plant casualty in Wausau Daily Record...
Remembering Wisconsin veterans on the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor