Plans for the existing West Side Battery lot move forward

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s city leaders approved a proposed plan of building a 50-unit apartment complex at the old West Side Battery location at 415 S. 1st Ave.

The city’s Economic Development Committee and Common Council approved a Planning Option Agreement and resolution Tuesday night. This agreement gives Gorman and Company, LLC security of the property for 12 months. During this time, the developer will survey the spot.

If the developer decides they want to move forward with the plans, they, along with the city will have to negotiate a development agreement.

If they cannot decide on a plan within 60 days, the city will have to start again from square one on the future of the property. To read more about the discussion, click here.

