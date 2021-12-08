Advertisement

Marshfield Police ask people to avoid Popp Avenue due to investigation

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Police are asking people to Popp Avenue from Mann Street to Spencer Street due to an active police scene.

Police did not share the nature of the investigation but had been at the location since about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The area is a residential area east of W Veterans Parkway.

Marshfield incident
Marshfield incident(WSAW)

This story is still developing and will be updated when the police release more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recall notice
230,000-plus pounds of ham and pepperoni recalled after listeria found
A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Thursday due to sleet and freezing rain that will...
First Alert Weather Days Back to Back: Snow mixing with sleet & freezing rain Thursday could impact your evening commute. Plus, a likely winter storm Friday.
Rib Mountain Quarry
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: A hidden gem is a diamond in the rough at Rib Mountain State Park
Ski Patrol at Granite Peak.
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Meet two Granite Peak ski patrollers who have a heart for public service
Christopher Anderson booking photo
Trial ordered for Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois

Latest News

Delicious prime rib recipes to satisfy holiday guests
Delicious prime rib recipes to satisfy holiday guests
B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation giving back to community for decades
B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation giving back to community for decades
Most ICU beds in state full as COVID-19 cases rise
Most ICU beds in state full as COVID-19 cases rise
Bernie and Esther Greenheck
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: B.A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation carries on legacy started by founders