Advertisement

Ice wine harvest comes on coldest morning so far

In order for the wine to be made, the temperature needs just right.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An annual tradition went ahead early Tuesday morning at Wollersheim Winery in Prairie du Sac, despite the freezing temperatures. In fact, the cold is a good thing for the ice wine harvest.

About 35 people were hard at work just before sunrise picking grapes off the vines for their ‘ice wine.’

After the grapes are picked, they are then be pressed frozen to create an ultra-concentrated flavor and hold the sweetness of an ice wine.

In order for the wine to be made, the temperature needs just right.

“We knew that it was going to be in the teens even 7 (degrees) overnight. So this morning at 4 a.m., I was here making sure everything was good,” said co-owner of Wollersheim Winery and winemaker Philippe Coquard. “It was nice and frozen, and this is what we need for ice wine. We need frozen berries, we need frozen grapes,”

The grapes that were picked Tuesday will be turned into ice wine that should be ready to purchase by the spring.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recall notice
230,000-plus pounds of ham and pepperoni recalled after listeria found
Rib Mountain Quarry
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: A hidden gem is a diamond in the rough at Rib Mountain State Park
Ski Patrol at Granite Peak.
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Meet two Granite Peak ski patrollers who have a heart for public service
A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Thursday due to sleet and freezing rain that will...
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Sleet & freezing rain Thursday could impact your evening commute. Plus, a likely winter storm Friday.
Christopher Anderson booking photo
Trial ordered for Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois

Latest News

Mechanic working to break barriers
Garage in Weston breaking barriers while performing vehicle maintenance
Clinical trials paving way for better breast cancer care
Clinical trials at Marshfield Clinic helping to facilitate better breast cancer care
Wausau solar array project delayed after community complaints
Wausau Water Works Commission wants more time to plan for solar array plan
Gov. Evers visited the Palace Twin Theater in Antigo to tout the assistance measures
Movie theaters helped out by tourism grants