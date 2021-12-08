Advertisement

Gov. Evers awards more than $14 million in grants for state tourism

By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced more than $14 million in grants were awarded to summer camps, minor league sports, and theaters on Tuesday.

The grants are part of Gov. Evers’ initiative to support the recovery of Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries from the pandemic.

Gov. Evers visited Palace Twin Theater in Antigo to award the owner with a $30,000 grant as part of the Movie Theater Assistance Grant Program. The grant program helps local theaters stay afloat during and after the pandemic.

“Tourism is really important and obviously part of that tourism is the entertainment industry and so we need to continue to invest in them in this pandemic to ensure their around for the duration,” said Governor Tony Evers.

Tim Suick owns multiple theaters in Wisconsin. His business was directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been continuously operating except when the pandemic hit,” said Tim Suick, theater owners, “the pandemic is the first time we have closed. We were closed for 5 months.”

Suick said even though the theater closed, the bills still came in.

“You know we had insurances and taxes, and we tried to keep our employees working as long as possible but you know you can only do that for so long,” said Suick.

That’s when the Movie Theater Assistance Grant came to the rescue.

“And eventually, you know, we did have to shut down completely and that’s where the governor came in and decided to help us out. So we are very appreciative of that.”

More than $10 million is being allotted to the Movie Theater Assistance Program. The program will provide about $15,000 per screen to 49 theater companies.

