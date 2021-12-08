Your Town Greater Wausau: Gigi’s Playhouse Wausau Celebrates 1 Year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday Dec. 12th marks the one-year anniversary of Gigi’s Playhouse. They are having a celebration at the Playhouse to commemorate their accomplishments. The founder and president said she encourages everyone to join the fun. Click here for the details.

In just under 365 days they have made a huge difference in the lives of hundreds of families in the Greater Wausau Area community.

“This is a really big milestone. We were able to really show an impact within that first year,” said Erica Erdman, Gigi’s Playhouse Wausau Founder and President.

A highlight of the year for Erdman was the glow fun run.

“Out of 60 plus playhouses in our network, we were in the top 10 for how many participants we had and for how much funding we were able to bring in,” said Erdman.

Gigi’s offers free therapeutic, educational, and career development programming to the Down Syndrome community. Since they opened they have provided over 300 hours of free purposeful programming.

Beyond the walls of Gigi’s, Erdman hopes to spread a greater message.

“They wear their diagnosis on their face and we want people to not see their diagnosis and to see them first as a human being,” said Erdman.

That’s what Gigi’s Playhouse has done for Rebecca Bearjar’s 3-year-old son who could let his walls down and could be himself at Gigi’s.

“He’s really comfortable there. He knows his way around. He loves to go run around in the gym and look at himself in the mirror,” said Bearjar.

Bearjar said he is currently learning his ABC’s and he loves tutoring there.

This Feb. Gigi’s will be starting one-on-one literacy tutoring programs and they need volunteer tutors. A lot of them. They are completely volunteer-run. For more information to get involved click here.

