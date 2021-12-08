Advertisement

Flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held Saturday in Weston

(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots will be available Saturday at Greenheck Fieldhouse in Weston.

Pfizer vaccines will be available for 5 years and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for adults. The influenza vaccine is available to everyone age 3 years and older. Boosters will also be available.

There is no cost to receive any of the vaccines. No appointments are needed.

The clinic is from 3-6 p.m. at Greenheck Fieldhouse. It’s located at 6400 Alderson Street.

Vaccine clinic info chart
Vaccine clinic info chart(WSAW)

