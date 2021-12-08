First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The next weather maker arrives as a fast-moving storm system tracks into the area. A brief period of sleet and freezing rain will be possible before a transition over to all snow. The wintry mix will be possible in the mid-morning hours on Thursday.

First Alert Weather Day on Thursday (WSAW)

Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WSAW)

Light snow will develop and continue through much of the afternoon. Overall, snowfall totals will generally be in the 1-3″ range. A small area of 2-4″ of snow will be possible just south of Hwy 29. Forecast models are having a difficult time forecasting the exact location of the 2-4″ snow band. The snowfall will impact the busy afternoon/evening commute on Thursday.

Snowfall Potential 1st Call (WSAW)

Once the storm system moves out, another larger storm system will be possible for the weekend. The first alert weather day may have to be extended into Friday/Saturday. The storm will form east of Denver and track towards Milwaukee. This storm will have plenty of moisture to work with and could bring plowable(4″+) snow to much of the area.

Snowfall Potential Friday/Saturday (WSAW)

A winter storm is possible Friday as a Colorado low tracks into the upper midwest. Chance for accumulating snowfall. (WSAW)

