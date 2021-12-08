First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Sleet & freezing rain Thursday could impact your evening commute. Plus, a likely winter storm Friday.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Chilly weather continues Wednesday with drier conditions in-store. However, take advantage of the dry weather today as active weather returns Thursday through part of the weekend. A fast-moving storm system tracks into the area Thursday morning. Light snow showers mixing with sleet and freezing rain will be possible before a potential winter storm on Friday.

A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Thursday due to sleet and freezing rain that will mix with snow showers. Hazardous travel conditions for Thursday evening. (WSAW)

Light to moderate snowfall is expected on Thursday, in addition to sleet and freezing rain at times. (WSAW)

A quick-moving system Thursday will track in light to moderate snowfall. Snow showers will develop Thursday morning but will begin to mix with sleet and freezing rain by the afternoon. Snowfall is not expected to have a major impact across the region. But, the mix of sleet and freezing rain could create some icy roadways and may impact your evening commute. Snowfall totals will generally be in the 1-3″ range. A small area of 2-3″ of snow will be possible just south of Hwy 29.

Snow mixing with freezing rain is likely Thursday afternoon. (WSAW)

Once the storm system moves out, another larger and stronger storm system will be possible to end the week. A low-pressure system will build off of the Rockies, and tracks towards the upper midwest. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Adams, Juneau and Jackson County until 6:00 AM Saturday. This watch will likely be extended into the greater Wausau area this evening.

A winter storm watch is in effect for SW counties for Friday. (WSAW)

A winter storm is likely Friday afternoon through Saturday. (WSAW)

Friday’s storm will have plenty of moisture to work with and could bring plowable (4″or more) snow to much of the area. Thursday’s First Alert Weather Day will likely be extended into Friday and Saturday. Keep an eye on the forecast and stay with NewsChannel 7 for the latest weather.

Significant and plowable snowfall is likely to accumulate Friday into Saturday. (WSAW)

