Erpenbach will not run for 7th term

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach is seen...
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach is seen outside a downtown Chicago hotel.(M . Spencer Green | AP Photo/.M. Spencer Green, File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Longtime Wisconsin state Senator Jon Erpenbach will not seek a seventh term. His office made the announcement in a statement Wednesday morning thanking his supporters over the past two decades.

“Representing the 27th Senate District has truly been an honor and I have been humbled by those who have placed their trust in me to represent their values in the legislature for over 20 years,” he said.

A Democrat, Erpenbach was first elected to his seat in 1998 and ascended to serves as minority leader from 2002-2004. He was one of the senators who fled to Illinois in 2011 as part of a failed effort to deny the Republican legislature a quorum so it could pass the collective bargaining bail that became known as Act 10 championed by then-Governor Scott Walker.

In his statement, Erpenbach, 60, thanked his friends, family, and staff that supported him for the nearly quarter century in office as well as the public employees that keep the legislature humming.

“I will miss spending time with all of the wonderful people across the state of Wisconsin that I have met along the way,” he continued. “I will also miss my Capitol parking space.”

Erpenbach’s heavily-Democratic 27th District encompasses much of western Dane Co., encircling the western city limits of Madison, to include Waunakee, Middletown, and the Town of Verona. Stretching west, it reaches near but does not include Mineral Point and Dodgeville. Heading north, the district covers Portage and Baraboo before cutting off at the Wisconsin Dells border.

