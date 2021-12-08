COVID-19 surge stretches Wisconsin hospitals to the limit

MADISON, Wis. (AP)- With COVID-19 surging in Wisconsin, health care leaders say their hospitals across the state are at or near capacity. The seven-day average for new infections in Wisconsin is more than 3,500, which is the highest it’s been in a year.

The CEO of Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Eric Conley, puts it succinctly.

“We are full. Period.” According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard, there were 1,630 people in the state hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. That’s an increase of 212 over the past week. More than 400 of those patients are in intensive care units, which are in short supply.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.