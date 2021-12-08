Bye week “positive” for Rodgers, toe injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers’ quarterback room continues to be a guessing game this week. After Jordan Love was placed on the COVID-19 Monday and Aaron Rodgers continues to rehab his broken toe, third-string practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert took the first-team reps with the team at practice Wednesday.

While Rodgers was absent Wednesday, he says the bye week served him well in resting up for the final push of the regular season.

“This was really, really positive,” said Rodgers. “The time to heal and not do anything now going on 10 days has been really, really helpful.”

Rodgers has only missed one game this season and that was due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. He has yet to miss time from his toe injury.

“If he can get some reps that’d be great, but if he can’t, he can’t,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “I don’t think that’s going to be anything that’s going to hinder him for the game.”

While not practicing hasn’t been ideal, Rodgers has still gone through walk-throughs during Wednesday practices. He treats them as mental days.

“It’s been good, it’s been different, not the optimal way of doing things, obviously would love to be practicing and going through the plan and the process that way,” said Rodgers. “You know, we’ve been making it work these last couple weeks with some pretty good performances.”

Rodgers and the Packers face the Chicago Bears Sunday at Lambeau Field. Green Bay edged Chicago 24-14 at Solider Field back on Oct. 17. Even if Rodgers doesn’t practice this week, LaFleur is confident in his veteran quarterback’s ability to pick up where he left off before the bye week.

“For him, picking up a football and throwing it and you can see it right away when we go out there for pre-game warmups, it’s like riding a bike and he’s able to do that and do it at a really high level obviously,” said LaFleur.

