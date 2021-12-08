Advertisement

‘Beef up your Holidays’ with recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council

Wisconsin Beef Council
Wisconsin Beef Council(Wisconsin Beef Council)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season is often filled with family and friend gatherings. That can mean more hungry guests in your home than usual.

Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council shared a few recipes for those holiday get-togethers.

1. Maple-Mustard Glazed Ribeye Roast

  • 1 beef Ribeye Roast, boneless, 4 pounds
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup bourbon
  • 1 cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup whole grain Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2. Flaky Beef-Stuffed Pinwheels

  • 1 package (16 to 24 ounces) fully-cooked boneless beef pot roast with gravy
  • 1/2 cup shredded asiago cheese
  • 1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry (2 sheets), thawed
  • 4 green onions, cut in half lengthwise, then cut into thin long strips

3. Smoked Herbed Rib Roast

  • 8 to 16 pounds beef Ribeye Roast

Herb Paste:

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh sage

4. Beef and Couscous Stuffed Baby Bell Peppers

  • 1 pound Ground Beef
  • 15 baby sweet bell peppers (about 2-1/2 to 3 inches long, about 1-1/4 pounds)
  • 2/3 cup regular or spicy 100% vegetable juice
  • 1/2 cup frozen chopped spinach, thawed, squeezed dry
  • 1/4 cup uncooked whole wheat or regular couscous
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Parmesan, Monterey Jack, white Cheddar or Italian-blend cheese

