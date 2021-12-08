‘Beef up your Holidays’ with recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council
Published: Dec. 8, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season is often filled with family and friend gatherings. That can mean more hungry guests in your home than usual.
Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council shared a few recipes for those holiday get-togethers.
1. Maple-Mustard Glazed Ribeye Roast
- 1 beef Ribeye Roast, boneless, 4 pounds
- 1-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup bourbon
- 1 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 cup whole grain Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2. Flaky Beef-Stuffed Pinwheels
- 1 package (16 to 24 ounces) fully-cooked boneless beef pot roast with gravy
- 1/2 cup shredded asiago cheese
- 1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry (2 sheets), thawed
- 4 green onions, cut in half lengthwise, then cut into thin long strips
- 8 to 16 pounds beef Ribeye Roast
Herb Paste:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh sage
4. Beef and Couscous Stuffed Baby Bell Peppers
- 1 pound Ground Beef
- 15 baby sweet bell peppers (about 2-1/2 to 3 inches long, about 1-1/4 pounds)
- 2/3 cup regular or spicy 100% vegetable juice
- 1/2 cup frozen chopped spinach, thawed, squeezed dry
- 1/4 cup uncooked whole wheat or regular couscous
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Parmesan, Monterey Jack, white Cheddar or Italian-blend cheese
