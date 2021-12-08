Alexander returns to practice field for Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The banged up Packers may soon have help on the way. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander returned to the practice field Wednesday in hopes of coming off Injured Reserve soon.

Alexander has not played since Week 4 when he injured his shoulder in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former first-round pick had two interceptions in the Packers’ postseason run in 2020.

Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur noted Alexander was limited in practice and did a lot of one-on-one drills. However, he’s now eligible to come off IR some time within the next three weeks.

Alexander is one of several key Packers on the mend before the postseason push. All-pros Za’Darius Smith and David Bakhtiari are both inching their way back from long injury stints as well. LaFleur says they’re itching to get back on the field.

“We’ll take it day-by-day with all those guys and see where we’re at at the end of the week,” said LaFleur. “Trust me, they want to get out there as bad as anybody.”

Smith has not played since Week 1 and Bakhtiari has not appeared in a game this season.

The Packers host the Chicago Bears Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.