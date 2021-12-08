Advertisement

97% of Wisconsin’s ICU beds full as COVID-19 cases keep climbing

Gov. Tony Evers discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin during a news conference, on Dec....
Gov. Tony Evers discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin during a news conference, on Dec. 8, 2021.(Gov. Tony Evers via YouTube)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hospitals are filling fast as COVID-19 tears through the state at rates not seen since last year and they could soon reach the point where they may need to turn away some patients.

That was the message delivered by Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday when he joined state health officials for an update on the state’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, health officials say 270 health care facilities in the state have requested staffing help and the state has asked for medical reserve teams from the federal government to provide relief.

Both Evers and Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake were quick to point out how few intensive care and intermediate care beds were available across the state. The governor led his comments by noting that only 37 of the 1,331 ICU beds in all of Wisconsin were listed as immediately available, citing Wisconsin Hospital Association statistics.

Those numbers translate to more than 97 percent of ICU beds being occupied. However, that is still slightly better than the intermediate care situation where 98 percent of those beds (761 of 768) are not available.

RegionTypeImmedTotal
Fox ValleyICU1104
Intermediate Care029
North CentralICU2103
Intermediate Care394
NortheastICU6207
Intermediate Care033
NorthwestICU072
Intermediate Care267
South CentralICU13260
Intermediate Care4235
SoutheastICU15549
Intermediate Care8278
WesternICU036
Intermediate Care042
TOTALICU371,331
Source: WHAIntermediate Care17778

Nearly 100,000 kids vaccinated

During the news conference, Evers offered the first glimpse into how the effort to vaccinate the state’s youngest eligible age group.

He revealed that “nearly 100,000 kids” between the ages of 5 to 11 years old have been vaccinated; however, he did not distinguish if that number included only those who are fully vaccinated or those who have received at least one dose.

So far, the Dept. of Health Services have not included that youngest cohort in its demographic breakdown of vaccinations in Wisconsin.

In its latest update, DHS reported just under 3.5 million people in Wisconsin have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 3.3 million have completed their series and waited the subsequent two weeks to be considered fully vaccinated. Those numbers do not show the 5-11 group, so it is unclear if those cases count to the total.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recall notice
230,000-plus pounds of ham and pepperoni recalled after listeria found
A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Thursday due to sleet and freezing rain that will...
First Alert Weather Days Back to Back: Snow mixing with sleet & freezing rain Thursday could impact your evening commute. Plus, a likely winter storm Friday.
Rib Mountain Quarry
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: A hidden gem is a diamond in the rough at Rib Mountain State Park
Ski Patrol at Granite Peak.
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Meet two Granite Peak ski patrollers who have a heart for public service
Christopher Anderson booking photo
Trial ordered for Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois

Latest News

Delicious prime rib recipes to satisfy holiday guests
Delicious prime rib recipes to satisfy holiday guests
B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation giving back to community for decades
B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation giving back to community for decades
Most ICU beds in state full as COVID-19 cases rise
Most ICU beds in state full as COVID-19 cases rise
Breaking news
Marshfield Police ask people to avoid Popp Avenue due to investigation
Bernie and Esther Greenheck
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: B.A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation carries on legacy started by founders