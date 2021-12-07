Your Town Wausau Greater Area: DC Everest School District is “Redefining Readiness”

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The DC Everest school district is making the high school experience different for students to give them the best chance of success after they graduate.

Traditionally statistics measuring students’ readiness for the outside world have been based primarily on college entrance exams. But teachers and administrators are recognizing that there are many factors that determine how prepared a student is for life after high school. They call the new philosophy “Redefining Readiness.”

“Historically our kids have been judged across the country based on test scores, essentially the SAT and ACT, and we think there are better indicators for student success just beyond test scores. Not to say we think the SAT and ACT are not important, because they very much are, but there are many indicators that can judge a student’s success,” said DC Everest High School Principal Mike Raether.

Advisory sessions throughout the school year help the students create 90-day goals to explore their options, which may include internships, work placement or community service They even have school based-businesses in manufacturing, food service, horticulture and mechanics to let kids get work experience while still on campus.

Raether said it gives the students a chance to explore career options before they commit to advanced training or expense pursuing something they may or may not want to commit to.

“We want kids to be passionate about something, get turned on to something, or even have a kid have an experience that they don’t like. That’s just as important so a kid can say, ‘Yeah, that’s not the career path I want to go down. I want to try something else.’ It’s better that they do that when they’re in high school than when they go off and spend a little bit of money on some additional education and training, and then find out they don’t want to do it,” he said.

Since introducing the new options Raether says internships among students has tripled, while work experience and community service have also increased. They also encourage each student to participate in at least two extra-curricular activities.

Raether said 90 percent of seniors at DC Everest are in dual enrollment or AP classes.

