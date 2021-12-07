Advertisement

Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Meet two Granite Peak ski patrollers who have a heart for public service

Ski Patrol at Granite Peak.
Ski Patrol at Granite Peak.(WSAW)
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Ski season is almost in full swing at Granite Peak, and that means thousands of people will be filtering in, on and off the slopes. It has one group of people’s jobs to become even more crucial.

“I began as a junior patroller at age 16, and it literally led me through my profession,” ski patroller at Granite Peak, Scott Rifleman said. For 52 years, Rifleman has stayed true to his calling of helping people. “What the ski patrol led me into was my profession as a paramedic and a firefighter/paramedic with the Stevens Point Fire Department, and I’m also the coroner medical examiner in Portage County.”

As for Jim DeWeerd, another Granite Peak ski patroller, he was just starting his career as a physician and surgeon when he heard about ski patrolling. “When I started my residency training program, one of my neighbors was a ski patroller at a local hill, and I thought ‘that’d be fun,’” he said.

Together, Jim and Scott have over 100 years of experience. “I love it...I love working on the ski patrol and helping the skiing public, that’s why I stick with it,” Scott said.

The combination of helping people and skiing is what brings them back. “Being outdoors and skiing and helping people on the slopes who might be injured or lost is just part of my being,” Jim said.

Although they said it is a pretty rigorous job, with training and keeping up with skills, there’s a tradition all of the ski patrollers become a part of. “The tradition is being a patroller and joining a new family, and giving a life of service to the skiing industry and the skiing public,” Jim explained.

He added that the job calls for more than just rescuing. “Part of that is the emotional and psychological response to the skiing public.”

They both explained that the ski patrollers are the eyes and ears of the slopes. “We have to be out here sometimes when it’s 10, 15 below zero if the hill is going to be open we have to be out here and we have to be prepared for anything that occurs,” Scott said.

Last year, Granite Peak’s ski patrol team provided 17,000 hours of service to help those on the hill.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a ski patroller, you can learn more about the job here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are a few snowfall totals across North Central Wisconsin on Sunday, December 5th.
First Alert Weather: Sunday snowfall totals
Periods of snow, heavy at times in the Northwoods.
First Alert Weather Day through Sunday night
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting the first case of the new...
First Omicron variant case found in Wisconsin
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Broken Windshield
State Patrol names victim of fatal Portage County crash

Latest News

Rib Mountain Quarry
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: A hidden gem is a diamond in the rough at Rib Mountain State Park
Quarry trails at Rib Mountain State Park a hidden gem
Quarry trails at Rib Mountain State Park a hidden gem
Axe-Throwing Hobby Becomes Career
Axe-Throwing Hobby Becomes Career
Anna Kohl throws a hatchet at Blades and Boards in Rib Mountain
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Wisconsin woman is #1 female axe-thrower