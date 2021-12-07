Plow companies keep up with first major snowfall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been non-stop work for plow companies in the Wausau area. Plow drivers are trying to catch up to Sunday’s heavy snowfall.

Snow filled driveways, roads and parking lots, but for some snow removal companies, getting enough help to plow those spaces hasn’t been that easy. It’s been a long past two days for private snowplow crews.

“Everyone has an emergency, everybody’s got to get to work, businesses need to open so you know it’s a 24-hour job,” Snow Smart Owner AJ Stark said.

Snow Smart in Wausau is a relatively small business. Stark said while they’re plowing as much as possible this year, they’re down about three drivers, normally they have six.

“We’re only doing a small amount of what we did last year because of it, there’s just only so much work that we can accommodate,” Stark said.

In the past, Snow Smart has done both residential and commercial lots, but that had to change. Stark said prices of fuel, vehicles and the worker shortage are going to cause a lot of unplowed spaces, while phones are ringing off the hook.

“It’s going to be more expensive, people are going to be able to charge a premium if they have the people available to come plow and I think there’s going to be businesses that you’re going to see this winter that aren’t plowed,” Stark said.

At plowing giant, Revi Design, they plow all of the hospitals and other lots from Wausau up to Eagle River. They’ve also had trouble getting new employees.

“Snow removal is obviously a 2 a.m. industry so finding guys that like to do it and wanna do it is a challenge,” Revi Design Vice President Mike Jost said.

They raced to finish about 70 lots since Sunday’s snowfall and got them all done. Some guys worked non-stop for about 20-hour shifts. Jost said it’s been all hands on deck, keeping everyone safe and cars moving during a classic Wisconsin winter.

“Even though it’s not snowing, we’re still servicing, scraping entrances, drifted parking lots, sidewalks, salting,” Jost said.

