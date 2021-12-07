New simulation center offers ‘live-saving’ training at Advocate Aurora Health

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Covid-19 has shown medical professionals have to be prepared for anything and that’s why Advocate Aurora Health opened a new, state-of-the-art simulation center.

“It prepares us for those unexpected and rare, but dangerous moments,” said Dr. Stephen Sehring, OBGYN at Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

Advocate Aurora Health’s simulation center at Aurora BayCare Medical Center has three simulation rooms that can replicate any scenario imaginable for health care professionals to practice life-saving skills.

“We had an example not long ago where we had a rare event called an umbilical cord prolapse. Our nurse who had done this simulation actually performed beautifully,” said Dr. Sehring. “After it happened, the husband said, ‘you must see this all the time’ and she said, ‘I’ve never seen it before, but I’ve done simulations for this’ so that would be a perfect example of how helpful it could be.”

Multiple simulation rooms also allow for multiple teams to work together to improve care during specific emergency situations. For example, during a high-risk delivery simulation, a premature baby can be passed to the NICU team for care.

“We can have interprofessional collaboration between different departments that work together but never get a chance to train together,” said Lisa Resch, simulation education specialist at Advocate Aurora Health.

The technology is so advanced with the mannequins that they can sweat, cry, move their head and eyes, talk, and bleed.

The simulation center isn’t just for high-risk teams, food and nutrition teams used them during the initial stages of Covid-19.

“Our team members now had to approach patients differently. They couldn’t just stop and bring the tray in, but had to put PPE on,” said Jeanne Wiesbrock, simulation manager at Advocate Aurora Health. “So we were able to work through that with the whole team and give them an opportunity to put on gowns and masks and really be able to enter patient care environment in a safe situation.’

The simulation center has been three years in the making.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.