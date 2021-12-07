Advertisement

Mannheim Steamroller to perform at Grand Theater on Wednesday

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater will welcome Mannheim Steamroller for two shows on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Tickets are still available for both shows-- 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show will feature Christmas music.

The band’s style of music has been previously described at 18th Century classical rock. Popular songs include ‘Carol of the Bells’ and ‘Christmas Lullaby’ along with other traditional holiday classics.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Other tour stops in Wisconsin include Wisconsin Dells on Dec. 11 and Milwaukee on Dec. 12.

For more information call the Grand Theater at 715-842-0988.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are a few snowfall totals across North Central Wisconsin on Sunday, December 5th.
First Alert Weather: Sunday snowfall totals
Anthony Bishop, 29
Man convicted of stealing squad car gets 5 years prison
Anna Kohl throws a hatchet at Blades and Boards in Rib Mountain
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Wisconsin woman is #1 female axe-thrower
FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome,...
Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass
Kohl's Department Store at Bay Park Square Mall
Activist investor pushes Kohl’s to sell or split e-commerce

Latest News

Christopher Anderson booking photo
Trial ordered for Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois
DC Everest School District implements "Redefining Readiness"
Your Town Wausau Greater Area: DC Everest School District is “Redefining Readiness”
Multiple snow chances this week with Wednesday staying dry.
First Alert Weather: Bundle-up this morning, sub-zero temperatures are back followed by multiple chances for accumulating snow
Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather