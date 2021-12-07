Mannheim Steamroller to perform at Grand Theater on Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater will welcome Mannheim Steamroller for two shows on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Tickets are still available for both shows-- 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show will feature Christmas music.

The band’s style of music has been previously described at 18th Century classical rock. Popular songs include ‘Carol of the Bells’ and ‘Christmas Lullaby’ along with other traditional holiday classics.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Other tour stops in Wisconsin include Wisconsin Dells on Dec. 11 and Milwaukee on Dec. 12.

For more information call the Grand Theater at 715-842-0988.

