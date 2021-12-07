Hello, My Name Is: Amillion Buggs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West basketball looks to claim the Wisconsin Valley Conference crown this season. To do so, they’ll be relying on a player with plenty of athleticism.

“When he makes great plays, it gives us great energy. It’s great to play with a guy like him,” point guard Will Matteson said.

Dunks are a common occurrence with Amillion Buggs, who electrifies his teammates and the crowd with each play.

Don't ever put the camera down on @trill_milll because you will miss something special. It's dunk city @WausauWestHoops.



The latest example 🤦‍♂️👇👇#wisbb pic.twitter.com/gM4SOJ1KDX — Noah Manderfeld WSAW (@ManderfeldNoah) November 27, 2021

When his teammates watch him, they have a simple way to describe him.

“I’m superhuman, things like that. To put it shortly. It’s not something that you see every day, it’s not something you can be blessed with,” Buggs said.

He was first able to dunk in eighth grade, then he had a few in-game dunks his sophomore year. But after an off-season program involving weighted vests, his hops excelled his junior season.

“It was something special, you know. I expected it though at the same time,” said Buggs, who credits his two older brothers for leading the way.

Now a senior, Buggs leads the Warriors in scoring. But his move from forward to point guard this season, a move he says was necessary because of his six-foot, four-inch stature, has opened up the floor.

“Teams don’t like to pressure him, so we can get him the ball and he can do a lot of things other kids can’t. It’s great to play with him and he gets open looks for all of us and scores,” Matteson said.

And those who watch him can’t deny he’s a special talent. Head coach Nate Lemmens said it’s be a “long time” since he’s seen a player with the ability of Buggs.

“His versatility is something you can’t take for granted. We try to move him around as much as we can,” Lemmens said.

And for Buggs himself, he has two goals this season. The first is to prove Wausau West basketball deserves respect for it’s talent.

“West is the best,” Buggs said.

But he has a chip on his own shoulder to prove his talent.

“I’m one of the best in the state. Not just top 30 or 40. I’m the best, to be honest,” Buggs said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.